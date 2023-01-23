Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.57.

PNFP stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

