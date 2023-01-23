Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,526 shares of company stock worth $114,791. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.