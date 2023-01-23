Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.56.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $242.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.