Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.68.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.36 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

