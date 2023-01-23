Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $63.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,347,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.