Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.18. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($75.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

