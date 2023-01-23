Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.8 %

CBK stock opened at €9.60 ($10.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.66. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.