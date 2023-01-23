Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Decreases By 14.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,078,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,255.0 days.
Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.
