JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,139,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 2,503,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,697.0 days.

Shares of JSCPF stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. JSR has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

