Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wayfair Stock Up 20.3 %

W opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $163.99.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

