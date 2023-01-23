PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $106.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

PVH stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $105.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

