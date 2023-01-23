Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

IIPR stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Featured Articles

