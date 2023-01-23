Piper Sandler Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.42.

DK opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

