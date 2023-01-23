10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 28.73% 46.79% 3.76% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 0.77 $47.52 million $3.32 2.97 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

