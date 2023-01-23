Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Financial Comparison

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -45.05% -35.41% -23.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.61 -$1.08 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.20 -$361.00 million ($0.49) -1.27

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meiwu Technology and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 1 1 1 0 2.00

ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 517.98%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats ContextLogic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.