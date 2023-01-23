Financial Review: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) versus Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($1.01) -0.21 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($2.64) -1.14

Analyst Recommendations

Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -88.43% -58.93% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -58.68% -45.35%

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

