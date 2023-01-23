Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. CAE (NYSE:CAE) Financial Contrast

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunrun and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 3 15 0 2.83 CAE 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $43.53, indicating a potential upside of 67.67%. CAE has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.54%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than CAE.

This table compares Sunrun and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.44 -$79.42 million $0.29 89.52 CAE $2.69 billion 2.51 $113.05 million $0.31 68.52

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50% CAE 3.42% 5.60% 2.40%

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

