HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.87 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.28 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats HeartCore Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). The Internet of Things segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The Artificial Intelligence segment encompasses the development, design, implementation and customization of knowledge automation technology and processes, using AI. The managed Public Key Infrastructure segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

