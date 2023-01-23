Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Head to Head Review

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $4.39 billion 10.13 $497.00 million $2.83 72.76 Jamf $366.39 million 6.45 -$75.19 million ($1.20) -16.23

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autodesk has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.9% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 12.64% 108.29% 10.20% Jamf -31.80% -9.06% -4.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autodesk and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 5 15 0 2.59 Jamf 0 1 3 0 2.75

Autodesk presently has a consensus price target of $239.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats Jamf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

