Contrasting Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Rush Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cazoo Group and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.61, indicating a potential upside of 646.19%. Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Cazoo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cazoo Group and Rush Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.18 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.13 billion 0.54 $241.41 million $6.29 8.07

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 5.54% 21.67% 9.88%

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Cazoo Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird. The company also provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

