Head-To-Head Comparison: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Harvard Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17% Harvard Bioscience -5.84% 4.00% 1.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Harvard Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -3.71 Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 1.01 -$290,000.00 ($0.17) -17.00

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

