Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $158.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0 %

About Crown Castle

Shares of CCI stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

