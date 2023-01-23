Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target at $39.34

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($32.61) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($59.73) to €46.10 ($50.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

