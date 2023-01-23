Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $18.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $705.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,598 shares of company stock worth $42,194 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 262.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 85,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 149,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

