Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $65.83

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after buying an additional 597,379 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

