Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $497.89

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $398.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.93. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $579.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

