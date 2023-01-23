New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $62.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from New Fortress Energy’s previous Special dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 24.55%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 902.26%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

