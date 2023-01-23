Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $124.08

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

