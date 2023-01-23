Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $124.08

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.28. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

