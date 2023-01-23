Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $114.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $101.42 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.