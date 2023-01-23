Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $114.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.
SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Stock Up 0.5 %
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.