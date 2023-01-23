TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics
In other news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $12.34 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.05.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
