Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $93.46

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.6 %

PLNT stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

