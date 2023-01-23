Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $11.08

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2,240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 439,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,618.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 1.4 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

