Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $144.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.96. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

