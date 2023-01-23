Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $17.25

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

DEA stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

