JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €62.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDNMY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Edenred from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $27.59 on Friday. Edenred has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

