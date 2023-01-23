Credit Suisse Group Increases Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 116

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 114 ($1.39) to GBX 116 ($1.42) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.25.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

