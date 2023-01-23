Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.96) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.80 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

