Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($54.35) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Covestro from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 2.1 %

COVTY stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.