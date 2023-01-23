Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Increased to €5.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.58) to €5.95 ($6.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €7.00 ($7.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.41) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.15) to €7.45 ($8.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Trading Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.