Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTSCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

VTSCY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

