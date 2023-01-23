Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Alumina Stock Performance

AWCMY stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Alumina has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

