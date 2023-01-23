IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 387,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IDT by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IDT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

