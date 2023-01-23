Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

