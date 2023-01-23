Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Expands By 18.5%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.36 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $26.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.