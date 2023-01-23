iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 913,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000.
iBio Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.70 on Monday. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBio (IBIO)
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.