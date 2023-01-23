Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $285.68 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $286.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day moving average of $223.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

