Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of ASR opened at $285.68 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $286.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day moving average of $223.70.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.