Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

