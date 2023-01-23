KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

KLA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $428.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.87.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Analysts predict that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.94.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.