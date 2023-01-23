KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
KLA Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $428.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.87.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Analysts predict that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.94.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
See Also
