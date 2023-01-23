Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ardelyx Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

