Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.37. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 293.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Stories

